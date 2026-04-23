MI Vs CSK: Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad Cover Faces In Celebration After Suryakumar Yadav's Wicket | X

Mumbai, April 23: Chennai Super Kings spinner and West Indies cricketer Akeal Hosein bowled exceptionally good and helped his team towards victory against Mumbai Indians in the biggest clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. However, the highlight of his bowling was his unique celebration after taking every wicket. His celebrations along with Noor Ahmad have gone viral on social media.

Akeal Hosein bowled exceptional well in the big match and handed the Mumbai Indians a defeat by huge margin. Akeal Hosein ended his spell with impressive figure of 4/17 in his four overs and the MI batters had no clue about his spin wizard.

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However, when he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav who was going strong, he celebrated the wicket in unique way. Even Afghanistan spinner and CSK youngster Noor Ahmad also joined him in the celebrations. They both covered their face and stood in front of each other. Their celebration went viral on social media.

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Earlier, Noor Ahmad was also spotted celebrating his wicket in a unique style. He covered his eyes with his hands like a superhero wearing an eye mask. CSK has won their third match in the tournament and have moved a step ahead in the points table and the team will be wanting to continue the momentum in the upcoming matches in the tournament.