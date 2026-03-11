MI IPL 2026 Schedule: Wankhede To Host MI VS KKR On March 29, MI VS RCB Clash Set For April 12 - Check Mumbai Indians Fixtures

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot | PTI

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 5-time champions will play 4 games during the first part of the IPL 2026 season, with two at home and two away from home. Other than the MI vs KKR game, April 12 will see the blockbuster MI vs RCB clash with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking field at the Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Schedule

29 Mar 2026 (Sun): Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders — Mumbai

04 Apr 2026 (Sat): Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians — Delhi

07 Apr 2026 (Tue): Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians — Guwahati

12 Apr 2026 (Sun): Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru — Mumbai

More to follow...