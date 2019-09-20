MHAL League: Union Bank, IT share spoils

Mumbai: Union Bank of India and Income Tax shared the spoils as they played out an exciting 3-3 draw in a Super Division match of the MHAL League 2019-2020, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, on Friday.

The bankers took and early lead through Mantosh Laishrm field effort in the fifth minute and 10 minutes later Suhail Zatar scored the second to double the lead. Income Tax fought back and struck two quick goals through Arlin Sahani in the second quarter and go into the break with the scores at 2-all.

On resumption, Union Bank regained the lead when Vinod Saini scored from a penalty corner. Income Tax against made a strong reply and scored the equaliser through captain Ajitesh Roy's goal also from a penalty corner.

Results:

Union Bank of India 3 (Mantosh Laishrm, Suhail Zatar, Vinod Saini) drew with Income Tax 3 (Arlin Sahani 2, Ajitesh Roy).