MFA League: Youthful Iron Born go down to G.M. Sports

HomeSportsMFA League: Youthful Iron Born go down to G.M. Sports

A youthful Iron Born FC outfit played with plenty of determination but went down fighting to an experienced G.M. Sports Club by a narrow 1-0 margin in a keenly contested Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Mumbai: A youthful Iron Born FC outfit played with plenty of determination but went down fighting to an experienced G.M. Sports Club by a narrow 1-0 margin in a keenly contested Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Wednesday.

Midway through the first half, G.M. Sports managed to break down the Iron Born citadel to take the lead through Ishaan Kandwal’s efforts. They then hung on to the lead to emerge victors.

Earlier, Mumbai Knights JMJ Sports Club riding on the twin strikes from Sumesh Nair and substitute Egan Fernandes blanked Rudra FC by a convincing 6-0 margin. Rohith K.S. and Ashraf Ali Makandar scored the other two goals.

Results – Elite Division: Mumbai Knights JMJ Sports Club 6 (Sumesh Nair 2, Egan Fernandes 2, Rohith K.S., Ashraf Ali Makandar) beat Rudra FC 0.

G.M. Sports Club 1 (Ishaan Kandwal) beat Iron Born FC 0.

First Division: Eleven Star FC 4 (Noor Shaikh, Ahmed Ansari, Abduhadi Ansari, OG-Vihan Acharya) beat D’Souza FC ‘B’ 0.

Our Lady of Fatima SC 2 (Anthony Fernandes, Aryan Marchande) beat GIFA 1 (Sudarshan Kamat).

