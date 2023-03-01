MFA League: The Oranje, Millat record 2-1 victories

Mumbai: The Oranje FC and Millat FC recorded identical 2-1 victories from their respective Elite Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Tuesday.

The Oranje FC defeated PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 2-1. Mohammad Sayyed and Kiran Gaddam scored a goal each for The Oranje, while PIFA Sports scored through Austin D’Souza.

Earlier, Millat FC riding on the strikes from Bhavish Rao and Brijal Possa got the better of Sellebrity FC by a narrow 2-1 margin. Brendan Peres scored Sellebrity’s lone goal.

In the first Elite Division match of the day, Silver Innings prevailed over Mumbai Strikers Sports Club also by a 2-1 score line. Sylvester D’Mello and Khushal Makwana were bang on target for Silver Innings while Mumbai Strikers scored through the efforts of Rishabh Vishwakarma.

Results – Elite Div: Silver Innings 2 (Sylvester D’Mello, Khushal Makwana) beat Mumbai Strikers Sports Club 1 (Rishabh Vishwakarma).

The Oranje FC 2 (Mohammad Sayyed, Kiran Gaddam) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 1 (Austin D’Souza).

Millat FC 2 (Bhavish Rao, Brijal Possa) beat Sellebrity FC 1 (Brendan Peres).