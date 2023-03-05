MFA League: The Orange, Atlanta FC play out 2-2 draw

Mumbai: The Oranje FC and Atlanta FC shared the spoils as they were locked in an exciting 2-2 draw in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground late Friday evening.

In an evenly contested match between the leading clubs, The Oranje scored through Ashish S. and consistent scorer Rinaldo Fernandes, while Atlanta FC got their goals through Bersal Viegas and Arif Shaikh.

Meanwhile in a First Division encounter, Feugo Tormento ‘B’ defeated Vigour Football Club by a comfortable 2-0 margin. Sashwath Pandey and Shashank Rane were bang on target scoring a goal each for the winning team.

Results – First Division: Feugo Tormento ‘B’ 2 (Sashwath Pandey, Shashank Rane) beat Vigour Football Club 0.

Elite Division: The Oranje FC 2 (Ashish S., Rinaldo Fernandes) drew with Atlanta FC 2 (Bersal Viegas, Arif Shaikh).