MFA League: Sporting Club down South Mumbai 2-0

Mumbai: Sporting Club Bacaim played well to get the better of South Mumbai United in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

Strikers Preekila Tamang and Archana Bhaladhare scored a goal each to secure Sporting Club’s win.

In a Men’s First Division match, P.D. Hinduja SC recorded an identical 2-0 win against BARC Staff SC with strikers Aditya C. and Jiten S. scoring a goal each to help their team pocket the full three points.

Earlier, in the YPL (Yuva President’s League) Boys’ Under-15 match, Jupiter FC got the better of NYFC United by a fighting 2-1 margin. Strikers Laksh Jadhav and Riyaz Shaikh scored a goal each for the winning team while the losing side scored through Devesh Vishwakarma.

In the second match, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies riding on Varun Asudani's lone strike overcame Vidya Vikasini, Vasai by a narrow 1-0 margin.

In a Boys’ Under-13 encounter, Rohan Negi's brilliant two goals paved the way for Kaushik FA to blank Shelar FC 2-0.

Results – Women’s Super Div: Sporting Club Bacaim 2 (Preekila Tamang, Archana Bhaladhare) beat South Mumbai United 0.

Men First Div: P.D. Hinduja SC 2 (Aditya C. Jiten S.) beat BARC Staff SC 0.

YPL Boys’ U-15: Jupiter FC 2 (Laksh Jadhav, Riyaz Shaikh) beat NYFC United 1 (Devesh Vishwakarma).

Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 1 (Varun Asudani) beat Vidya Vikasini, Vasai 0.

Boys’ U-13: Kaushik FA 2 Rohan Negi 2) beat Shelar FC 0.