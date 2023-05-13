MFA League: Reserve Bank down Union Bank 1-0

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Union Bank of India in an evenly contested Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Union Bank of India were better organised and enjoyed more ball possession, but were unable to convert their chances, including a penalty and paid dearly for those lapses.

Reserve Bank capitalized of a gilt-edged chance when striker Shrintano Gaikwad hit the target in the first minute on resumption to put his team in the lead, which they managed to hold on till the final whistle to emerge victors and collect all the three points.

