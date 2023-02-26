MFA League: Karnatak SA, The Oranje share honours in 2-2 draw

Mumbai, February 24: Karnatak Sporting Association and The Oranje FC shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Karnatak SA scored through consistent goal scorers Sanchit Singh and Roger Anthony in an evenly contested match, while The Oranje FC were well-served by Sahil Bhokari and prolific scorer Rinaldo Fernandes to force a draw and division of two points.

Earlier, Mark Carvalho’s second half strike helped Desperadoes SC get the better of Youth Soccer Academy (Bandra) by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Results – First Division: Desperadoes SC 1 (Mark Carvalho) beat Youth Soccer Academy (Bandra) 0.

Elite Division: Karnatak SA 2 (Sanchit Singh, Roger Anthony) drew with The Oranje FC 2 (Sahil Bhokari, Rinaldo Fernandes)