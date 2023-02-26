e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League: Karnatak SA, The Oranje share honours in 2-2 draw

MFA League: Karnatak SA, The Oranje share honours in 2-2 draw

Karnatak SA scored through consistent goal scorers Sanchit Singh and Roger Anthony in an evenly contested match, while The Oranje FC were well-served by Sahil Bhokari and prolific scorer Rinaldo Fernandes to force a draw and division of two points.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai, February 24: Karnatak Sporting Association and The Oranje FC shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Karnatak SA scored through consistent goal scorers Sanchit Singh and Roger Anthony in an evenly contested match, while The Oranje FC were well-served by Sahil Bhokari and prolific scorer Rinaldo Fernandes to force a draw and division of two points.

Earlier, Mark Carvalho’s second half strike helped Desperadoes SC get the better of Youth Soccer Academy (Bandra) by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Results – First Division: Desperadoes SC 1 (Mark Carvalho) beat Youth Soccer Academy (Bandra) 0.

Elite Division: Karnatak SA 2 (Sanchit Singh, Roger Anthony) drew with The Oranje FC 2 (Sahil Bhokari, Rinaldo Fernandes)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PSL 2023: 8 security cameras, fibre cables & generator batteries worth 10 lakh PKR stolen from...

PSL 2023: 8 security cameras, fibre cables & generator batteries worth 10 lakh PKR stolen from...

IND vs AUS BGT: Key omission of Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia's big mistake, says Harbhajan...

IND vs AUS BGT: Key omission of Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia's big mistake, says Harbhajan...

IND vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Border Gavaskar Trophy, check details here

IND vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Border Gavaskar Trophy, check details here

WATCH: South Australia lose 5 wickets in chaotic over to hand Tasmania victory in WNCL final

WATCH: South Australia lose 5 wickets in chaotic over to hand Tasmania victory in WNCL final

Premier League: Manchester City outclass Bournemouth in 4-1 rout; in pics

Premier League: Manchester City outclass Bournemouth in 4-1 rout; in pics