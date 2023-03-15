MFA League: Karnatak SA tame RBI to advance into last 8

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Karnatak Sporting Association scored twice in the first half and blanked Reserve Bank of India 2-0 in a Nadkarni Cup round of 16 match, organized by the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Strikers Pragesh Solanki (20th minute) and Sanchit Shetty (34th minute) scored the goals to secure Karnatak SA’s win and a place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Mumbai City FC riding on the brilliance of striker Ayush Chhikara who struck a brace of goals recorded an authoritative 2-0 win against PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC in a RF Development League (Mumbai qualifiers) match.

Results – MFA Nadkarni Cup (R-16): Karnatak SA 2 (Pragnesh Solanki, Sanchit Shetty) beat Reserve Bank of India 0.

Third Div: Young Boys ‘B’ 2 (Furquan Ansari, Ali Ansari) beat Eleven Star FC 1 (Noor Shaikh).

Vignesh Naicker FC 1 (Sahil Gaikwad) beat Tipu Sultan 0.

Kopana FC 3 (Roshan Mangela 2, Anil Mangela) beat Jupiter SC 0.

Boxer FA 4 (Vickey Date 2, Nikhil Makwana, Gaganosh Makwana) beat PIFA Colaba Under-17 1 (Sanju Rathod).

Byculla Boys Sports Foundation 3 (Moinuddin Khan 2, Aaquib Shaikh) beat West Mumbai FA 1 (Royston Mendonca).

RF Development League: Mumbai City FC 2 Ayush Chhikara 2) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.