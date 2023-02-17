MFA League: Iron Born too good for India Rush

Iron Born FC, comprising of promising youngsters, played with plenty of conficence and went onto record an authoritative 2-0 win against India Rush Soccer Club in an Elite Div (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

The talented and skillful Iron Born outfit called the shots from the outset and took the lead in the 10th minute through Gobinda Halder’s efforts. Iron Born players continued press forward and for the second time their hard work was rewarded with another goal. This time their consistent goal-scorer Mohammed Khatib scored to give the Shane Aranha captained team a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Iron Born coached by former international Aqeel Ansari continued to dictate terms, but failed to add to the scoreboard. India Rush were an improved lot on resumption as they defended well and also created some chances but the forwards failed to capitalize on the openings.

Earlier, in a First Division encounter, Don Bosco Academy, Matunga was in prime form and charged to a facile 5-0 win against Sagar FC. The youthful Don Bosco side combined perfectly and scored through the efforts of Omkar Singh, Aqeel Shaikh, Mohd Nasir Sheikh, Walter Swamy and Alok Maurya, all contributing a goal each to seal the victory.

Results – First Div: GKW Rangers 3 (Joel D’Souza, Roy Gomes, Rajiv Yadav) beat Sterling Das FA 0.

Don Bosco Academy, Matunga 5 (Omkar Singh, Aqeel Shaikh, Mohd. Nasir Sheikh, Walter Swamy, Alok Maurya) beat Sagar FC 0.

Elite Div: Iron Born FC 2 (Gobinda Halder, Mohammed Khatib) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0.