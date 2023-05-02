MFA League: IDBI Bank edge past Teleperformance SC

Mumbai: IDBI Bank produced a solid fighting performance and got the better of a determined Teleperformance SC by a close 2-1 margin in a tense and hard-fought Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Strikers Arun Pawar and Jignesh Solanki were bang on target with a goal each to secure IDBI’s victory while Teleperformance pulled one back through Karmesh Pakori.

Meanwhile in First Division encounters, FC Mumbaikars worked hard and did well to put it across a fighting Carmelites SC by a narrow 2-1 margin, while Miners SC recorded a facile 3-1 win against Judean SC.

FC Mumbaikars scored both their goals through Kevin Chatterjee’s efforts, while Carmelities pulled one back through Mann Singh. For Miners, strikers Swayam Jain and Ankush Ghosh got two goals and the third was an own goal scored by Soumajit Roy. Judean managed to cut the deficit with Rohan Gaikwad scoring the lone goal.

Results – First Div: Miners SC 3 (Swayam Jain, Ankush Ghosh, OG-Soumajit Roy) beat Judean SC 1 (Rohan Gaikwad).

FC Mumbaikars 2 (Kevin Chatterjee 2) beat Carmelites SC 1 (Mann Singh).

Super Div: IDBI Bank 2 (Arun Pawar, Jignesh Solanki) beat Teleperformance SC 1 (Karmesh Pakori).

Century Rayon 3 (Shubham R., Birjit OP.) beat ESIC 2 (Ranson Patel, Marc Mendonca).