 MFA League: HDFC Bank outshine Western Railway 3-1
Earlier, Tata Power SC defeated IDBI Bank by a solitary 1-0 margin. Suraj Dalvi netted the decisive winning goal to secure Tata Power’s win and to pocket all three points.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: HDFC Bank dished out a brilliant attacking performance and handed Western Railway a 3-1 defeat in a Mumbai Football Association (MFA) organised Elite (Corporate) Division match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday evening.

Showing good understanding and coordination, strikers Prashant Rane and Siddhesh Butavle scored a goal each late in the first half to give HDFC a 2-0 lead at the break. Later, Selvam Pannir struck the third midway through the second period to seal HDFC’s win. Merwin Stephen netted a late consolation goal for Western Railway.

Results – Third Div: South Mumbai FA 4 (Mrunal Makwana, Tushar Thamkar, Jeevan Bhul, Karthik Kasbe) beat Ravens FC 1 (Akash Waghmare).

Uran FA 3 (Eric Fernandes 2, Rahul Sonawane) beat Our Lady of Fatima 1 (Nikhil Mahale).

Rising Sun FA 2 (Akash Gupta, Anil Sote) beat CFCI Hedgewar Boys 1 (Nishad Joglekar).

Indian Football Academy 4 (Dominic Davis, Pradnesh Salunkhe, Jilani Shaikh, Lallawmzulla R.) beat Athletic Club Mumbai 1 (Akash Dhurat).

Super (Corporate) Div: Tata Power 1 (Suraj Dalvi) beat IDBI Bank 0.

Elite (Corporate) Div: HDFC Bank 3 (Prashant Rane, Siddhesh Butavle, Selvam Pannir) beat Western Railway 1 (Merwin Stephen).

