MFA League: D.K. Pharma rout Sellebrity FC 4-0

Mumbai, March 2: D.K. Pharma SC proved too good and outplayed Sellebrity FC storming to an emphatic 4-0 victory in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Thursday.

Ghanian striker Eugene Nimako the spearhead in the Pharma attack scored two goals while skipper Zeeshan Akhter and Meitram Singh netted one each to complete the rout.

Earlier, in a First Division match, Vipul Gorai got the better of Dadar XI by a clear 3-1 margin. Daksh Rami, Tejas Kolekar and Harsh Korlekar scored a goal each for the Gorai team, while the Dadar outfit pulled one back through Videsh Koli’s strike.

Results – Elite Division: D.K. Pharma SC 4 (Eugene Nimako 2, Zeeshan Akhter, Meitram Singh) beat Sellebrity FC 0.

First Division: Freunds SA 0 drew with Black Panther SC 0.

Vipul Gorai FC 3 (Daksh Rami, Tejas Kolekar, Harsh Korlekar) beat Dadar XI 1 (Videsh Koli).

Kenkre SC Under-17 0 drew with Steadfast FC 0.

FC Cosmos 2 (OG-Mahesh Manchikatla, Adit Surve) beat Worli Warriors Academy 0.