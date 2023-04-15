MFA League: Bank of Baroda and Income Tax in 1-1 draw

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda and Income Tax shared the spoils as they played out an exciting 1-1 draw in a fast-paced Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday. Both goals came in the first half.

The bankmen took the lead through their consistent goal-scorer Denzil Mascarenhas in the 26th minute. However, the lead was immediately cancelled as four minutes later Income Tax drew level with Dawson Rebello scoring the equalizer.

Both teams created chances in the second period but failed to convert any of the openings and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Earlier, India On Track were in brilliant scoring form and powered by the brilliance of striker Joyson Chettiar’s hat-trick stormed to a comfortable 5-0 win against Companeroes Sports Club ‘B’ in a First Division encounter. After Kent Yhunyebu and Pratyaksh Shetty scored the opening two goals Chettiar scored the last three goals to complete the victory margin.

Results – First Div: India On Track 5 (Joyson Chettiar 3, Kent Yhunyebu, Pratyaksh Shetty) beat Companeroes SC ‘B’ 0.

Sunday Boys GKW Rangers

Third Div: B.S. Passi 1 (Siddhesh Nalawade) beat Uran FA 0.

Storm Chasers FC 3 (Nikhil Prajapati 2, Ramki R.) beat Athletic Club Mumbai 0.

Dharavi FC 1 (Augustine Joseph) beat First Goal FC 0.

Elite Div: Bank of Baroda 1 (Denzil Mascarenhas) drew with Income Tax 1 (Dawson Rebello).