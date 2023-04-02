 MFA League: Air India defeat W. Railway 4-0
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League: Air India defeat W. Railway 4-0

MFA League: Air India defeat W. Railway 4-0

The former champions Air India produced a collective effort and scored through the efforts of Sunny Koli, Harsh Utekar, Vijith Shetty and Arfat Ansari to complete the big win against the railwaymen.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, March 31: Air India struck good form and soared to a convincing 4-0 win against Western Railway SA in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The former champions Air India produced a collective effort and scored through the efforts of Sunny Koli, Harsh Utekar, Vijith Shetty and Arfat Ansari to complete the big win against the railwaymen.

Earlier, Worli Sports Club looked in good nick and romped to a 2-0 win against Judean SC in a First Division encounter. Ashwath Puthran and Priyesh Parkar scored a goal each to seal the win for Worli Sports Club.

Results - Third Div: Oranje FC B 2 (Aditya Solanki, Lucky Prajapati) beat Pro King's SA 0.

Western Sports Foundation 2 (Aditya Suvarna, Rohit Gharat) beat D'Souza FC 1 (Aarav Sen).

First Div: Worli SC 2 (Ashwath Puthran, Priyesh Parkar) beat Judean SC 0.

Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 1 (Vignesh Gundekar) drew with Mumbai United FC 1 (Julien Koli).

Elite Div: Air India 4 ( Sunny Koli, Harsh Utekar, Vijith Shetty, Arfat Ansari) beat Western Railway SA 0.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Blog & Top Moments: Umran Malik gets rid of Padikkal

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Blog & Top Moments: Umran Malik gets rid of Padikkal

Umpire stabbed to death over 'No Ball' decision in local cricket match in Cuttack

Umpire stabbed to death over 'No Ball' decision in local cricket match in Cuttack

Watch Video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic World Cup winning six during CSK net practice, video sparks...

Watch Video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic World Cup winning six during CSK net practice, video sparks...

IPL 2023: Big blow to Gujarat Titans, Kane Williamson ruled out of season due to knee injury

IPL 2023: Big blow to Gujarat Titans, Kane Williamson ruled out of season due to knee injury

Salim Durani passes away: Narendra Modi to Ravi Shastri, cricketers, politicians & journalists pay...

Salim Durani passes away: Narendra Modi to Ravi Shastri, cricketers, politicians & journalists pay...