MFA League: Air India defeat W. Railway 4-0

Mumbai, March 31: Air India struck good form and soared to a convincing 4-0 win against Western Railway SA in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The former champions Air India produced a collective effort and scored through the efforts of Sunny Koli, Harsh Utekar, Vijith Shetty and Arfat Ansari to complete the big win against the railwaymen.

Earlier, Worli Sports Club looked in good nick and romped to a 2-0 win against Judean SC in a First Division encounter. Ashwath Puthran and Priyesh Parkar scored a goal each to seal the win for Worli Sports Club.

Results - Third Div: Oranje FC B 2 (Aditya Solanki, Lucky Prajapati) beat Pro King's SA 0.

Western Sports Foundation 2 (Aditya Suvarna, Rohit Gharat) beat D'Souza FC 1 (Aarav Sen).

First Div: Worli SC 2 (Ashwath Puthran, Priyesh Parkar) beat Judean SC 0.

Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 1 (Vignesh Gundekar) drew with Mumbai United FC 1 (Julien Koli).

Elite Div: Air India 4 ( Sunny Koli, Harsh Utekar, Vijith Shetty, Arfat Ansari) beat Western Railway SA 0.