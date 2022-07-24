MFA football: Wellington stun Maryland 1-0

Mumbai: Wellington Football Club produced a strong fighting performance and went on to record a close 1-0 win against fancied Maryland United in a keenly contested third-round Group-A league match of the 5th Borivali Football League (BFL) – 2022, conducted under the aegis of Mumbai Football Association (MFA), and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivali.

The Borivali League is being supported by MOC (Mumbai Oncocare Centre) and PCPL (Pranav Constructions Private Limited).

Striker Jay Cheulkar was instrumental in Wellington's success as he struck the all-important winning goal to secure all three points for his team. Goalkeeper Vinit Daftari who played a significant role under the Wellington goal and made some excellent and timely saves was later adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’.

Earlier, in a Group-B encounter, GM Sports Club dominated play from the outset and registered a thumping 3-0 victory against ND2 SoccerStarz to collect the full points.

Combining perfectly as a unit Gm Sports Club enjoyed complete dominance and scored their goals through the efforts of Utsav Parikh, Harsh Solanki, and Deavy Songara, all striking one goal each to complete the margin of victory. Utsav won the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Results – Group-A: Wellington FC 1 (Jay Cheulkar) beat Maryland United 0. Man of the Match: Vinit Daftari (Wellington FC).

Group-B: GM Sports Club 3 (Utsav Parikh, Harsh Solanki, Deavy Songara) beat ND2 Soccer Starz 0. Man of the Match: Utsav Parikh (GM Sports Club).