MFA football: Kenkre score 3-0 win against Karnatak SA

Mumbai: Kenkre FC look to be getting into the groove for the bigger challenges in the forthcoming I-League, as they produced a clinical performance to outplay Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) by a fluent 3-0 margin in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Yuva President’s League, played at the Cooperage ground on Thursday.

Raul Almeida opened the scoring in the 43rd minute as Kenkre went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead. On resumption Abner Fernandes doubled the lead in the 53rd minute before substitute Rajat Sharma fired home the third in the 87th minute to complete the big win.

Meanwhile, Ovais Ansari struck a hat-trick which helped Milan FA record a 5-0 win against Youth Soccer Academy, Mulund in another Super Div match, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Milan FA combined well as a unit and after a barren first session strikers Ansari and Talha Zaved alternately scored the goals to complete the victory.

Earlier, CFCI (Community Football Club of India) started in positive fashion with two early strikes and went on to record a fluent 2-0 win against The Sports Gurukul FC in a Second Division encounter.

Results - Second Div: Footie First 1 (Arnold Saldanha) beat Veera United 0

CFCI 2 (Tejas Lemdhe, Swayam Jain) beat The Sports Gurukul FC 0

Super Div: Milan FA 5 (Ovais Ansari 3, Talha Zaved 2) beat YSA Mulund 0

Kenkre FC 3 (Raul Almeida, Abner Fernandes, Rajat Sharma) beat Karnatak SA 0