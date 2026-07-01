FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Stun Ecuador 2-0 To Storm Into Round Of 16, End 40-Year Knockout Curse In Style | Video

Mexico Stun Ecuador 2-0 To Storm Into World Cup 2026 Round Of 16, End 40-Year Knockout Curse In Style | Video | X

Mexico City: Co-hosts Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time), ending a long wait for a knockout-stage triumph at the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The win marked Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition's history, according to OptaJoe's X handle.

The contest, which was delayed by an hour because of heavy rain and lightning, saw El Tri continue their unbeaten run while maintaining their impressive defensive record.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mexico took the initiative from the outset and broke the deadlock before halftime when Julian Quinones capitalised on a defensive mistake. Raul Jimenez then doubled the advantage later in the opening half to give the hosts a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Ecuador controlled more of the possession after the restart and attempted to mount a comeback, but Mexico's resolute defence held firm to secure another clean sheet. Ecuador's night worsened in stoppage time when defender Piero Hincapie received a red card.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victory was Mexico's fourth successive win of the tournament and extended their streak without conceding a goal, reinforcing Javier Aguirre's side as one of the standout teams of the competition.

Mexico will next face the winner of the England-DR Congo Round of 32 encounter as they look to continue their World Cup campaign on home soil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The match also saw teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora make history. At 17 years and 259 days old, he became the second-youngest player ever to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match, behind only Pele, who achieved the feat at 17 years and 239 days during the 1958 tournament, according to ESPN FC's X handle.

Jimenez also etched his name into the record books. At 35 years and 56 days old, he became the oldest Mexican player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and the first Mexican in his 30s to find the net in the knockout stages, according to ESPN Insights' X handle.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)