Mexico Beat South Korea 1-0 To Become 1st Team To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32; Raúl Rangel’s Late Double Save Secures Victory | Video | X / @FIFAcom

Zapopan: Co-hosts Mexico became the first team to reach the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-0 win over South Korea here at Guadalajara Stadium on Friday (IST).

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Mexico seal knockout spot

Luis Romo's goal just after half-time put Mexico through as Group A winners with a match to go following a goalkeeping mistake by Kim Seung-gyu. Mexico stopper Raul Rangel made a superb double save in the dying minutes to preserve their lead.

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With first place in the bag, Javier Aguirre's side will now meet a third-placed team from one of Group C, E, F, H or I in the round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30. Korea are second on three points, with Czechia and South Africa also still alive in the knockout race with one point each.

Mexico will face the Czechia in their dead-rubber final group game while Korea play South Africa on June 25.

Home crowd atmosphere

Both teams went into the clash in front of a passionate home crowd knowing that victory would guarantee progress in double-quick time.

Romo puts Mexico ahead

Jesus Gallardo signalled Mexico’s intent to take charge of proceedings when he sent a low shot into the side-netting from almost the same patch of grass four minutes after the restart, and the co-hosts were celebrating one minute later when Romo was on hand to prod into the unguarded net after a mix-up between Kim Seunggyu and Lee Gihyuk.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min had the first real chance after 15 minutes. He lifted the ball over the goalkeeper, but Edson Álvarez cleared it off the line with a bicycle kick. Son was eventually flagged for offside, though replays showed it was very close.

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Julian Quinones then forced a good save from the South Korean goalkeeper with a header, getting the home crowd loud again. The rest of a quiet first half belonged to South Korea. They passed the ball around comfortably but failed to create any clear chances, though they did manage to quiet down the home fans.

Second-half decisive moment

The hosts started the second half with much more energy and took the lead five minutes in. Goalkeeper Kim came out for a high ball but crashed into his own defender, dropping the ball right to Romo. Romo easily tapped it into the empty net in the 50th minute.

Kim made up for his mistake in the 75th minute by standing his ground to block a close-range shot from Raúl Jimenez with a brilliant save.

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Rangel secures victory

With three minutes left, Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel made an incredible double save from Cho Gue-sung and Yang Hyun-jun to secure the win for Mexico.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)