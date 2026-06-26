 Mexican Fan Goes Viral After Dunking Head Into Cotton Candy Machine To Celebrate Mexico's Victory At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video
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HomeSportsMexican Fan Goes Viral After Dunking Head Into Cotton Candy Machine To Celebrate Mexico's Victory At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

Mexican Fan Goes Viral After Dunking Head Into Cotton Candy Machine To Celebrate Mexico's Victory At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

A Mexican football fan went viral after celebrating El Tri's 3-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Czechia by plunging his head into a cotton candy machine at Azteca Stadium. Social media videos showed him emerging covered in pink candy, amusing fans worldwide after Mexico topped Group A with three wins from three matches.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, June 26, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Mexican Fan Goes Viral After Dunking Head Into Cotton Candy Machine To Celebrate Mexico's Victory At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video
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A Mexican football fan took celebrations to a whole new level after Mexico sealed their place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, going viral for an unforgettable sugary stunt.

The bizarre moment came after Mexico cruised to a 3-0 victory over Czechia at the iconic Azteca Stadium, completing a perfect Group A campaign with three wins from three matches. While thousands of supporters rejoiced over El Tri's dominant run, one fan grabbed global attention by plunging his head straight into a cotton candy machine.

Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, showing the supporter emerging with his head covered in strands of pink cotton candy, drawing comparisons to a "sugary Wolfman." The unusual celebration left fans amused and sparked plenty of jokes online, with many wondering what other antics Mexican supporters might produce if their team makes a deep run in the tournament.

Mexico finished top of Group A after victories over South Africa, South Korea and Czechia, earning a Round of 32 clash against one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. If the scenes following their group-stage triumph are any indication, Mexican fans appear ready to make headlines throughout the remainder of the World Cup, whether inside the stadiums or beside cotton candy stands.

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