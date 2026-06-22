Messi Misses! Argentina Star Blasts Penalty Wide Against Austria In FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Lionel Messi showed he is human after all as he blasted a penalty wide off the goal in the Argentina vs Australia clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Had Messi scored, he would have become the leading goal scorer in World Cup history but his dreadful attempt did not hit the target in a shocker.

With history within touching distance, Messi had the chance to become the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to seize the moment as he blasted his spot-kick well wide of the target, leaving fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the world in disbelief.

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Messi on the cusp of history

Messi is on the cusp of adding another record to his name. The 38-year-old scored a hat-trick in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 and is currently level with Miroslav Klose for most goals in World Cup history. The penalty would have put him clear of the German striker, but the Argentine could only muster a weak attempt.