Messi Kolkata Event Probe: Former Minister Aroop Biswas Questioned By Police Over Irregularities | X/@PallabB

Kolkata: After several notices, former sports minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday had appeared before Bidhannagar Police and was questioned for over three hours in connection to the Messi's incident.

After the Calcutta High Court had given conditional protection to Biswas, he had appeared before Bidhannagar South Police Station on Thursday morning.

After Biswas left the police station at around 1:15 pm, police sources confirmed that Biswas has been asked to appear before police again on June 22 and has been asked to bring relevant documents related to the Messi incident at Salt Lake stadium last year.

Investigation started against Biswas after event organizer Shatadru Dutta accused Biswas of ticket black-marketing and extortion.

On Wednesday, the team associated with Lionel Meesi’s India visit also accused Biswas for mismanagement and cleared charges against Dutta.

Meanwhile, Biswas wrote a letter to a Kolkata branch of the HDFC Bank asking the officials to freeze TMC’s bank account.

Calling himself to be the ‘treasurer’ of the party, Biswas has asked the bank to halt financial transactions of the account connected with TMC.

“In order to safeguard the funds of the organisation... I request your good office to maintain the status quo and refrain from permitting any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates in respect of the following account...,” read part of the letter.

However, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said that party’s treasurer is Subhashish Chakraborty.