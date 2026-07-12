'Messi Is So Lucky': Netizens React After Argentina Edge Switzerland In Thriller At FIFA World Cup 2026 QF

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Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, but much of the post-match conversation online centered on Lionel Messi rather than the result itself. While the defending champions survived a stern Swiss challenge to set up a blockbuster semifinal against England, social media erupted with claims that fortune once again smiled on the Argentine captain, with many fans posting, "Messi is so lucky."

The debate intensified after Switzerland were reduced to 10 men following Breel Embolo's controversial red card after a VAR review. Many netizens argued that the dismissal changed the complexion of the match, allowing Argentina to dominate extra time before Julian Alvarez's stunning strike and Lautaro Martinez's late goal sealed a 3-1 victory.

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Several fans flooded X and other social media platforms with comments suggesting luck has played a major role in Argentina's journey to the semifinals. Posts such as "Messi is so lucky," "Everything goes Argentina's way," and "The football gods are on Messi's side again" quickly gained traction, while others questioned some of the refereeing decisions that favored the reigning world champions.

However, Messi's supporters were quick to hit back at the criticism. They pointed out that the 39-year-old continued to influence the game despite not getting on the scoresheet, providing the assist for Alexis Mac Allister's opener and creating several chances throughout the contest. Fans also argued that Argentina earned their place through resilience, quality, and their ability to deliver in decisive moments.

With the victory, Argentina remain on course to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title. Whether fans attribute it to luck or championship mentality, one thing is certain: Messi and Argentina continue to dominate the headlines as they prepare for a mouthwatering semifinal clash against England.