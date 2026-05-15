'Mera Innings Mat Dekhna...': Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts With Hilarious Remark Post PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Rohit Sharma once again won hearts with his humility and humour after Mumbai Indians pulled off a sensational chase against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 at Dharamsala.

Mumbai Indians chased down a daunting 201-run target in a last-over thriller, thanks largely to the explosive middle-order performance led by Tilak Varma. While the team celebrated another memorable victory, Rohit’s candid reaction after the match quickly became a fan-favourite moment online.

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Despite the successful chase, Rohit endured a rare struggle with the bat. The former MI captain scored 25 runs off 26 deliveries and found it difficult to accelerate during the innings. As pressure mounted, MI’s middle-order took charge and ensured the five-time champions crossed the finish line with just one ball remaining.

However, Rohit’s response after the game perfectly reflected his self-aware and light-hearted personality. Speaking to sidearm specialist Murtuza Hussain, Rohit hilariously downplayed his own knock while praising the match-winning performances from his teammates.

“Unreal, unreal… mera innings mat dekhna lekin uska (Tilak) dekhna ek baar,” Rohit joked, leaving those around him laughing. The statement roughly translated to, “Don’t watch my innings, but make sure you watch his once,” with Rohit seemingly referring to Tilak Varma’s sensational unbeaten knock under pressure.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls proved to be the defining innings of the contest. The young left-hander played fearless cricket during the tense chase and once again showcased why he is considered one of Mumbai Indians’ brightest stars for the future.