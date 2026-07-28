 'Memories To Last A Lifetime': Scotland's Archie Goodburn In Tears After CWG 2026 Final As He Battles Terminal Brain Cancer | VIDEO
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HomeSports'Memories To Last A Lifetime': Scotland's Archie Goodburn In Tears After CWG 2026 Final As He Battles Terminal Brain Cancer | VIDEO

'Memories To Last A Lifetime': Scotland's Archie Goodburn In Tears After CWG 2026 Final As He Battles Terminal Brain Cancer | VIDEO

Scotland's Archie Goodburn became emotional after reaching the Commonwealth Games 2026 swimming final. The 23-year-old, who is battling terminal brain cancer, missed out on a medal but fulfilled his goal of making the final. Goodburn also used the moment to renew his call for better research and treatment for brain cancer.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
'Memories To Last A Lifetime': Scotland's Archie Goodburn In Tears After CWG 2026 Final As He Battles Terminal Brain Cancer | VIDEO

Scotland's Archie Goodburn was in tears after competing in the men's  50m breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Scottish national record holder is competing at the tournament despite being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, two years ago. The 23-year-oldsaid his goal was always to qualify for the final, while winning a medal remained his dream.

"I was thinking today - the goal was to make the final, and the dream was to win a medal. That dream didn't come true, but one of my other dreams is that we see a future where brain cancer isn't the biggest killer of patients under 40," he said.

Goodburn was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2024, while preparing for the Paris Olympics. Then 22, the Scottish swimmer battled seizures and numbness on his left side, which was later revealed to be three inoperable brain tumours. The spread of the cancer meant that it could be removed. He was told he wouldn't live beyond the age of 40.

The Scottish swimmer said he now balances life as an elite athlete with his role as a brain cancer advocate. He hopes his campaign will help improve treatment and outcomes for young patients.

"I advocate to try and extend my own life, but also for the other young patients and adults going through what I'm going through. With everything that's going on with my health, it's been difficult to think, 'Why am I here?'"

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Despite missing out on a medal, Goodburn said he would cherish the memories forever. His courage and determination have made him one of the most inspiring athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

"I know that I'm going to have memories to last a lifetime," he said.

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