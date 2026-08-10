‘Mehnat Ko Milta Hai’: Naushad Khan’s Motivational Shayari for Son Sarfaraz Ahead Of India Comeback | VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan earned his call up to the Indian team after more than a year as he was named in the 15-man squad for the IND vs SL test series. Khan has toiled hard in domestic cricket but found himself out favour, with his opportunity now coming as an injury replacement for Sai Sudharsan.

On the eve of his depature for Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz' father Naushad Khan gave him a motivational pep talk, urging him to keep working hard.

"Suraj bhale nikla hai kai raaton ke baad, lekin mehnat ko milta hai hamesha kismat ka saath [The sun may have risen after many nights, but hard work is always accompanied by good fortune]" he said in a video now going viral on social media.

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Sarfaraz will join the Indian team in Colombo before the squad travels to Galle for the first Test. The opening Test will begin on August 15. Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs in six Tests at an average of 37.1, with a best score of 150.

Sarfaraz was part of India’s squad for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but did not play a match. He was also part of India A during the England tour but was not selected for the main Test squad. He is known for his ability to play both fast bowlers and spinners.

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Sarfaraz Khan was often criticised for his fitness but has since worked hard to shed weight. He has consistently performed for Mumbai across formats in domestic cricket. Khan also played a key role for Chennai Super Kings, often used as an impact player at the top of the order.