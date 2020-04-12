Meet Tiago Ramos, Neymar's step-dad who's 6 years younger to the Brazilian footballer

Brazilian football star Neymar and his family has always been in the limelight for their antics.
And another news which surfaced internet adds to their antics as a 22-year-old could be Neymar's step-dad.
Following the split with her husband, Neymar's mother is reportedly dating Tiago Ramos, a 22-year-old gamer and a model.
While Neymar himself is a 28-year-old, he now has a stepdad who is six years younger to him.
Neymar's mother posted a picture with Tiago on her instagram with a caption which read: "The inexplicable cannot be explained, if you live."
Both Neymar and his father commented on the picture wishing the couple good thoughts. Neymar wrote: "Be happy mommy, Love you."
Neymar and Tiago have seemingly developed a good rapport between the two as Tiago was always a huge fan of the Paris Saint-Germain forward.
And recently, he was among many who visited Neymar's birthday bash.
It seems Brazilian footballers have a knack to appear in the limelights with their antics off the field.
Ronaldinho's prison spell is a perfect example of Brazilian antics. Not to mention, the former footballer also competed in prison football where he scored 6 goals, assisted five and won the grand prize of a 16 kg roast pig.
