Meet Georgina Rodriguez! From Retail Worker To Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife: Her Stunning Journey To Global Stardom

Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez has gone from working in luxury retail to becoming one of the most recognisable figures in global football and fashion. Her profile reached another level on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, when she and Cristiano Ronaldo officially married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, after nearly a decade together.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1994 and raised in Jaca, Spain, Georgina came from a relatively humble background. She developed a passion for ballet during her childhood and later moved to Madrid, where she began working in retail. She worked for Massimo Dutti before securing a position at Gucci, where her life changed after she crossed paths with Ronaldo, who was then playing for Real Madrid.

Their relationship began in 2016 and gradually became one of the most followed romances in world sport. Georgina's association with Ronaldo brought enormous global attention, but she subsequently established a career of her own as a model, influencer and entrepreneur. She has worked with prominent fashion brands and built a huge social media following, with more than 77 million Instagram followers.

Georgina also ventured into business, launching her fashion label OM by G in 2021. She has been associated with other business ventures, including the hair restoration company Insparya. Her rise was further documented through Netflix's reality series I Am Georgina, which premiered in 2022 and has since run for three seasons, giving viewers a glimpse into her family life, career and journey in the public eye.

Beyond her professional achievements, family has remained central to Georgina's life. She is the mother of Ronaldo's daughters Alana and Bella and has also helped raise his other children, Cristiano Jr and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. The couple also suffered the heartbreaking loss of their newborn son in 2022, a tragedy they faced together.

Now, after almost a decade since their first meeting in Madrid, Georgina's journey has reached another landmark. The former retail worker who once worked behind a luxury-store counter is now Cristiano Ronaldo's wife, a mother, entrepreneur, model and global celebrity in her own right. Their private wedding in Portugal has added a new chapter to a relationship that has captivated millions around the world.