Medal Rush Continues! Soman Rana Wins Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver In Men's F57 Shot Put At CWG 2026

India's Soman Rana clinched the gold medal in the men's F57 shot put event with a season's best throw of 13.40m, producing a commanding performance to finish at the top of the podium. The 2022 Asian Para Games silver medallist delivered his best effort of the season when it mattered most, underlining his consistency on the international stage.

The event turned into a memorable outing for India as compatriot Shubham Juyal secured the silver medal with a season's best throw of 13.28m. Cameroon's Cedric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi completed the podium after registering 12.57m to take home the bronze medal.

Rana led the competition from the front, with his winning throw proving too strong for the rest of the field. Juyal's impressive performance ensured an Indian one-two finish, while Azamdzi edged out South Africa's Nicolaas Strydom, who finished fourth with 10.94m.