MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament: HDFC, Customs in quarter-finals

Mumbai: HDFC Bank produced a five-star performance to carve out a convincing 5-1 win against Bank of Baroda in a concluding Group-B encounter of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament, at the Cooperage ground, here on Tuesday.
Putting up an impressive display HDFC Bank combined nicely as a team and strikers Pragneesh Solanki, Niyat Patel, Prashant Rane, Ramesh Singh and Titus Uttankar, all contributed with a goal each to seal the win, while Bank of Baroda pulled one back through Denzil Mascarenhas.
Elite Division champions, Mumbai Customs faced quite a challenge as they recovered from an early deficit to overcome a spirited Central Bank of India by a 3-1 margin. Seasoned campaigners Praneel Mendon struck two goals and Hekmat singh netted one to secure Customs victory, while Shubham Poise had given Central Bank a first half lead.
Results
Group-B: Mumbai Customs: 3 (H Singh, P Mendon 2) bt Central Bank of India: 1 (S Poise); HDFC Bank: 5 (P Solanki, N Patel, P Rane, R Singh, T Uttankar) bt Bank of Baroda: 1 (D Mascarenhas).
Group-C: Air India: 7 (Rishikesh Shinde, Rosenberg Gabriel, Ashique Mohammed, Johnson D’Silva) bt FSI Sea View SC: 0.
By FPJ Sports Desk
