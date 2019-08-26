MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament 2019: Air India, RSF Sports Club win

Mumbai: Defending champions Air India made a perfect take-off as they rallied to defeat Mumbai City 2-1 in a Group-C league match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament 2019 and played at the Cooperage ground on Sunday.

Mumbai City took an early lead through Shreyas Vatekar strike in the ninth minute. But, Air India fought back and in the third minute of the second half Sanchit Singh scored the equalizer before Rosenberg Gabriel netted the winner in the 90th minute.

Earlier in a Group-D match, RSF Sports Club scored once in each half to overcome Kenkre FC 2-0. Hari Saini scored the first goal in the 16th minute and Ehtesham Mujawar got the second in the 86th minute. Results - Group- C: Air India 2 (Sanchit Singh 48th, Rosenberg Gabriel 90th) beat Mumbai City 1 (Shreyas Vatekar 9th).