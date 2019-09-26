MDFA League: Vipul Gorai FC, Jeevies FC in semi-finals

Mumbai: Vipul Gorai FC overcame Ace Sports Academy by by a 3-1 margin via the tie-breaker after the match ended in a goalless draw in a Third Division quarter-final match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Thursday.
The Gorai FC outfit showed better nerves in the tense penalty shoot-out duel and successfully converted three of their kicks through Nihar Mhaske, Darshan Shah and Nihar Jadhav to snatch the win and book a place in the semi-final. Ace Sports Academy scored only one through Rugved Paretkar.
Results:
Third Div: Vipul Gorai FC: 3 (N Mhaske, D Shah, N Jadhav) bt Ace Sports Academy 1 (R Paretkar) via the tie-breaker. Full-time: 0-0. Jeevies FC: 8 (S Bhobakar 2, V Chavan, T Pawar, O Spaliga, M Kumar, A Sharma, A Bansode, V Kumar) bt Millat FC Colts: 7 (T Khan 2, S Shaikh, G Reddy, K Patil, A Khokar, S Khan) via the sudden death tie-breaker. Full-time: 1-1.
