MDFA: Goans SA concede 2 vital points

Mumbai: Goans Sports Association (GSA) dropped two valuable points as they conceded an own goal and were forced to share honours with Juhu Beach United in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

The Goan outfit called the shot from the outset and took an early lead through Subhjit’s Singh’s goal and went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

However, after changing ends defender Yash Swamy deflected the ball into his own net to allow the Juhu side draw level. Earlier, Jay Bagade’s 35th minute goal helped Tata Power record a 1-0 win against Miners FC in another First Division encounter.

Results – First Div: Goans SA 1 (Subhjit Singh) drew with Juhu Beach United 1 (OG-Yash Swamy). Tata Power 1 (Jay Bagade) beat Miners SC 0.