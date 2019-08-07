MDFA: FC Mumbaikars win 5-0

Mumbai: FC Mumbaikars had a good outing as they stormed to a 5-0 win against Juhu Beach United ‘B’ in a Third Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Tuesday.

After Kumar Rathod had opened the scoring for FC Mumbaikars, Darin D’Lima and Smit Naik, both chipped in with two goals each to complete the margin of victory.

In another match of the same division, Harsh Kadam netted the decisive winner as Our Lady of Fatima SC got the better of Ravens FC, Santacruz by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Results – First Div: FC Mumbaikar 5 (Darin D’Lima 2, Smit Naik 2, Kumar Rathod) beat Juhu Beach United ‘B’ 0.

Twinkle Stars FC 0 drew with Eleven Stars FC 0.

Our Lady of Fatima SC 1 (Harsh Kadam) beat Ravens FC, Santacruz 0.