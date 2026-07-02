MCA Unveils 'FOCUS' Theme, Launches 2026–27 Cricket Season |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially launched its 2026–27 cricket season at a special function attended by MCA Advisors Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji, Mentors Sandeep Patil and Arundhati Ghosh, and Cricket Improvement Committee Chairman Raju Kulkarni.

The event was also attended by MCA President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, members of the Apex Council, selectors, coaches, support staff and players representing various Mumbai teams (Men and Women).

During the ceremony, the Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled "FOCUS" as the official theme for the 2026–27 season. The theme reflects the Association's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of preparation, performance, discipline and excellence across all levels of cricket.