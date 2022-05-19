MCA U-25 T20 knockout: Mumbai Police start with a fluent victory

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Gymkhana scored a comfortable 8-wicket win against Shivaji Park Gymkhana in the opening match of the John Bright Cricket Club organised MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 T20 knockout cricket tournament, played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Monday.

Batting first, Shivaji Park Gymkhana was dismissed for 104 runs in 18.4 overs and in response Mumbai Police easily chased the target reaching 108 for 2 wickets in 13.4 overs. Harshit Janvadkar who scored 57 runs was later declared ‘Player of the Match’.

In other matches, Dr. D.Y. Patil SA defeated Islam Gymkhana by a narrow 18-run margin and Dadar Union charged to a 78-run win against Sainath SC.

Brief scores: Shivaji Park Gymkhana 104 all out, 18.4 overs (Jayesh Pokhre 30; Omkar Malekar 2/16, Saksham Parshar 2/20) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 108 for 2 wickets, 13.4 overs (Harshit Janvadkar 57). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 8 wickets.

Player of the Match: Harshit Janvadkar (Mumbai Police).

Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 148 for 8, 20 overs (Akshay Sardesai 80; Nadeem Shaikh 2/40) beat Islam Gymkhana 130 all out, 18.4 overs (Rahul Kesari 23; Shantanu Kadam 3/32, Uzar Khan 2/20). Result: D.Y. Patil SA won by 18 runs.

Player of the Match: Akshay Sardesai (Dr. D.Y. Patil).

Dadar Union 206 for 9, 20 overs (Siddharth Akre 88, Aashay Dube 38; Ritik Bohra 3/22, Durvesh Pitale 3/30) beat Sainath SC 128 all out, 11 overs (Rahul Nandgaonkar 43; Sangram Bhalekar 5/13, Pratul Devkate 3/12). Result: Dadar Union won by 78 runs.

Player of the Match: Siddharth Akre (Dadar Union).

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:00 PM IST