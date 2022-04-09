MCA U-19 Tourney: Rudra Sukale scores 89-ball 104* to win it for New Hind SC

Rudra Sukale scored an 89-ball unbeaten 104 runs (18x4) to secure an 8-wicket victory for New Hind SC against Sind SC in a Group-E match of the MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament 2021-22, organized by Mangrol Sports Club in association with Pulse Sports Events Entertainment and played at the New Hind ground, Matunga.

Sind SC chose to bat first scored 191 runs for the loss of 8 wickets from their 40 overs. The highlight of their innings was Chirag Dathia who struck a quick 55-ball unbeaten 103 runs (7x4, 9x6), while Vedant Singh chipped in with 30 runs to swell the total. Atharva Bhosale (4 for 35) and Parth Ankolekar (2 for 28) got the wickets for Sind SC.

New Hind SC powered by Rudra’s knock and Shubham Shinde’s 57 runs easily reached 195 for 2 wickets in 28.3 overs to seal the win.

In a Group-B encounter, a terrific bowling performance from Anuj Giri 5 for 12 runs and Divyanshu Singh’s supportive effort 2 for 20 runs helped Fort Vijay CC romp to a comfortable 8-wicket win against John Bright CC. John Bright innings folded at 65 all out in 19.5 overs and Fort Vijay CC quickly chased down the target making 67 for 2 wickets in just 17.2 overs. Sidhanth Rai was unbeaten on 37 runs.

Brief Scores

Apollo CC: 100 all out, 29.1 overs beat Crescent CC: 101 for no loss, 9.2 overs by 10 wickets.

John Bright CC: 65 all out, 19.5 overs lost to Fort Vijay CC: 67 for 2 wickets, 17.2 overs by 8 wickets.

Sind SC: 191 for 8 wickets, 40 overs lost to New Hind SC: 195 for 2 wickets, 28.3 overs by 8 wickets.

United Cricketers: 157 for 8 wickets, 40 overs lost to Young Maharashtra CC: 163 for 5 wickets, 34.1 overs by 5 wickets.

Borivali CC: 199 for 5 wickets, 40 overs beat Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA: 99 all out, 26.2 overs by 100 runs.

MIG CC: 248 for 8 wickets, 40 overs lost to The Lord Northbook CC: 253 for 5 wickets, 38.1 overs by 5 wickets.

Wellington CC: 68 all out, 24.3 overs lost to Parsee Gymkhana: 71 for 3 wickets, 13.1 overs by 7 wickets.

Mangrol SC: 214 all out, 40 overs beat Mazagon SC: 139 all out, 34.3 overs by 75 runs.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:27 PM IST