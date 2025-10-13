MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium To Open For Fans On October 19

Image: Mumbai Cricket Association/X

The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, will open to the cricket-loving community on Sunday, 19 October 2025. The museum showcases the rich history and legacy of Mumbai cricket, as well as the achievements of the legends who excelled for India at the international level and for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

A guided ‘Museum’ tour apart, cricket fans will also have the option of booking a guided ‘Museum+Stadium’ tour, which will also enable them to visit select areas of the Wankhede Stadium. The guided Museum tour will span approximately 75 minutes, while the duration of the guided ‘Museum+Stadium’ tour will be approximately 150 minutes. There will be multiple guided tours, six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday. The tours can be booked on District by Zomato app and https://www.district.in/ . Fans will have the option of choosing between different timings. A maximum of 20 visitors will be accommodated in each tour. The tours can only be booked online. The ‘Museum+Stadium’ tour will not be conducted on pre-match days and match days.

“We are pleased to open the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum to cricket fans. The Wankhede Stadium is the home of Indian cricket, and Mumbai is the cricketing capital of the country. Some of the greatest cricketers of all time have honed their skills on the maidans of the city and subsequently represented either India or Mumbai with distinction at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai’s record in the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic cricket competition, speaks for itself. The museum showcases memorabilia that tells the story of Mumbai cricket and its cricketers. Cricket fans will also have the option of reliving memories by visiting the Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted some extraordinary matches over the decades,” Ajinkya Naik, President, MCA, said.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association has had a glorious history. The success of Mumbai’s cricketers at the domestic and international levels is the outcome of teamwork. The cricketers have been complemented by several individuals, who displayed diligence and professionalism off the field. They include administrators, coaches, curators, statisticians and the media, among others. The Museum and Museum+Stadium tours will give cricket fans the opportunity to learn more about the individuals who shaped Mumbai cricket,” Abhay Hadap, Secretary, MCA, stated.