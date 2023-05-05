MCA Rathod Trophy: Jay and Omkar steer Parsee Gym into semis

Mumbai, May 5: Jay Jain’s blistering 38-ball 75 runs knock and Omkar Mandrekar’s fine bowling effort of 3 for 31 runs paved the way for Parsee Gymkhana to register a 20-run victory against National Cricket Club in a quarter-final match of the John Bright CC organized MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 Invitation T20 cricket tournament 2022-2023, played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground.

Parsee Gymkhana batting first posted a fighting total of 182 for 7 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Besides Jay’s rapid innings which was studded with seven boundaries and four powerful sixes, the others who contributed to the big total was Rushikesh More 33 runs and Aarya S. 28 runs. National CC bowlers Atharva Poojari 2 for 26 and Prabhakar P. 2 for 42 claimed the wickets.

Later, Parsee Gymkhana bowled and fielded well to restrict National CC to 162 for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Rahul Kodavoor 47 runs and Rudra Dhanday 41 runs tried to force National’s chase, but all their efforts went in vain.

In another quarter-finals match, Shivaji Park Gymkhana batting first scored 156 for 6 wickets in 20 overs and then bowled out P.J. Hindu Gymkhana for 136 runs in 19.4 overs to clinch a 20-run victory.

The other two teams to advance to the semi-finals are MIG Cricket Club who defeated Sind Sports Club by a fighting 11 runs and Payyade Sports Club having recorded an 8-wicket win against hosts John Bright Cricket Club in a low-scoring match.

Brief scores: MIG Cricket Club 163 for 5, 20 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 61 (48-balls, 8x4,2x6), Om Keshkamat 28 (14-balls, 1x4,2x6); Maxwell Swaminathan 2 for 23) beat Sind Sports Club 152 for 6, 20 overs (Adeeb Usmani 54 (46-balls, 1x4,3x6), Satyalaksha Jain 35 (28-balls, 6x4), Siddhesh Gavande 23 (18-balls, 3x4); Sahil Phegade 2 for 32). Result: MIG CC won by 11 runs.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana 156 for 6, 20 overs (Manal Kawle 39, Sahil Gode 36, Pratik Shukla 34, Yogesdh Dongre 3 for 25, Vedant Patil 2 for 19) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 136 all out, 19.4 overs (Yogesh Dongre 43, Viraj Jadhav 23, Advay Sidhaye 20; Bhavin Darji 3 for Chaudhary 3 for 25, Jayesh Pokhre 2 for 21). Result: Shivaji Park Gymkhana won by 20 runs.

Parsee Gymkhana 182 for 7, 20 overs (Jay Jain 75 (38-balls, 7x4,4x6), Rushikesh More 33 (23-balls, 4x4,1x6), Aarya S. 28; Atharva Poojari 2 for 26, Prabhakar P. 2 for 42) beat National CC 162 for 7, 20 overs (Rahul Kodavoor 47 (43-balls, 4x4), Rudra Dhanday 41 (32-balls, 7x4); Omkar Mandrekar 3 for 31). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 20 runs.

John Bright CC 102 all out, 16.4 overs (Omkar Malekar 21, Adil K. 20; Rajesh Sardar 3 for 15, Tanush Kotian 2 for 20, Prayag Kumar 2 for 33) lost to Payyade SC 105 for 2, 14.1 overs (Japjeet Singh 46 (41-balls, 4x4,3x6), Gautam Waghela 44 (39-balls, 3x4,3x6); Shantanu Kadam 2 for 32). Result: Payyade SC won by 8 wickets.