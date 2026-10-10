MCA Launches President's Cup T20 Tournament In Mumbai To Identify Talent For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Mumbai Cricket Association inaugurated the President's Cup T20 Tournament at P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, bringing together clubs from eight divisions to promote competitive cricket and identify emerging talent | File Photo

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today formally inaugurated the President's Cup T20 Tournament at P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, marking the commencement of an exciting competition featuring clubs from the A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H Divisions of Mumbai cricket.

The tournament has been introduced to provide a competitive platform for club cricketers across all divisions and further strengthen Mumbai's rich cricketing ecosystem. Played in the T20 format, the competition is expected to showcase emerging talent and deliver high-quality cricket throughout its duration.

A key objective of the tournament is to identify promising players for higher honours. Performances in the President's Cup will be closely monitored by MCA selectors, and deserving players will be considered for selection to the Mumbai team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

MCA President Highlights Club Cricket's Importance

MCA President, Mr Ajinkya Naik, said: "Mumbai cricket has always drawn its strength from its vibrant club structure. The President's Cup brings together clubs from every division, creating an opportunity for players to compete, perform and aspire for greater achievements. We are confident that this tournament will not only produce exciting cricket but also help identify talented players capable of representing Mumbai at the national level."

MCA Secretary Emphasises Talent Development

MCA Secretary, Prof. Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar, said: "The President's Cup is an important tournament in Mumbai's cricket calendar. By providing a common competitive platform for clubs across divisions, the tournament reinforces MCA's commitment to talent development and player progression. We look forward to witnessing strong performances and uncovering future Mumbai stars through this competition."

Opening Ceremony Attended By Officials

The opening ceremony was attended by MCA office-bearers, Apex Council members, club representatives and distinguished guests, who extended their best wishes to all participating teams for a successful and memorable tournament.

The President's Cup T20 Tournament promises to celebrate the spirit of club cricket while providing players with a valuable pathway towards Mumbai team selection and higher representative honours.

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