MCA Launches Player Registration Centre At Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana In Kandivli

MCA secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar (centre) after inaugurating the new Player Registration Centre at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli recently | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The Mumbai Cricket Association recently inaugurated a new Player Registration Centre (PRC) at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli.

Facility to ease registration for players

MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar inaugurated the PRC in the presence of MCA Joint secretary and MCA Apex Council members, including Bhushan Patil.

“MCA’s affiliated club secretaries and many parents of budding players felt that a Player Registration Centre in the western suburbs is the need of the hour since players are forced to travel to either MCA-BKC or the Wankhede Stadium for registrations. Thankfully, MCA president Ajinkya Naik was quick to give his nod for the same,” revealed Patil.

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The Player Registration Centre will be open from 11 am to 7 pm from Wednesday to Friday.

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