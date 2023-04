MCA 2nd Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Ayush’s unbeaten 215 knock in National CC’s massive win

Ayush Vartak smashed an unbeaten 215 runs in leading National CC to a comprehensive 378 runs victory over Mangrol CC-Omni Global in a Group-A match. |

Mumbai, April 12: Ayush Vartak was in majestic batting form and smashed an unbeaten double century scoring a 110-balls 215 runs in leading National CC to a comprehensive 378 runs victory over Mangrol CC-Omni Global in a Group-A match of the MCA 2nd Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama CC in association with Mumbai Cricket Club and played at the National CC ground on Tuesday.

National CC buoyed by Ayush’s solid knock which contained 17 boundaries and 16 powerful sixes amassed a massive total of 480 for 2 wickets in 32 overs. Aashay Shukla was unbeaten on 53 runs, while Aditya Rawat and Roneet Thakur contributed 43 and 41 runs respectively to swell the National’s innings.

In response Mangrol CC were dismissed for a measly 102 runs in 23.1 overs. Rishi Bhosale 40 runs and Prithvi Nair 39 runs managed to defy the rival bolwers. Vedant Patil 5 wickets for 24 runs and Adarsh Rane 4 wickets for 4 runs destroyed the Mongrol batting and help National clinch a big margin of victory.

In another Group-A match, Payyade SC encouraged by the solid batting efforts of Divyam Shah 114 runs, Aditya Giri 95 runs and Jugraj Mehta unbeaten 42 runs and fine bowling performances from Jugraj Mehta 4 wickets for 15 runs and Ruchit Ahuja 3 wickets for 16 runs defeated Karnatak Sporting Association by a huge 167 runs margin.

Brief scores - Group-A: Payyade SC 280 for 4, 35 overs (Divyam Shah 114 (86-balls, 15x4,1x6), Aditya Giri 95, Jugraj Mehta 42*; Vivaan Radia 2/66) beat Karnatak SA 113 for 9, 32 overs (Aniket Singh 46; Jugraj Mehta 4/15, Ruchit Ahuja 3/16). Result: Payyade SC won by 167 runs.

National CC 480 for 2, 32 overs (Ayush Vartak 215* (110-balls, 17x4,16x6), Aashay Shukla 53*, Aditya Rawat 43, Roneet Thakur 41) beat Mangrol CC- Omni Global 102 all out, 23.1 overs (Rishi Bhosale 40, Prithvi Nair 39; Vedant Patil 5/24, Adarsh Rane 4/4). Result: National CC won by 378 runs.

Group-B: Fort Vijay CC 122 all out, 22.1 overs (Shreyash Jadhav 27; Jatin Jethwa 4/18, Prarelal Chavan 3/20) beat Regal CC 113 all out, 31.1 overs (Aryan Hule 30; Ayush Sawant 2/15, Kavya Gori 2/16, Rohan Ghag 2/28). Result: Fort Vijay CC won by 9 runs.

Group-C: Navroz CC 244 for 7, 35 overs (Soham Rane 69, Sanskar Pawaskar 54; Shivam Yadav 2/21) beat United Cricketers 152 all out, 29.4 overs (Arya Gandhi 40, Sarvesh Khanhekar 34, Shravan Akolekar 30; Atharva Sawant 3/11, Soham Rane 3/22). Result: Navroz CC won by 92 runs.

Parkophene Cricketers 170 for 9, 35 overs (Sumeet Singh 58, Mayur Tarade 42; Chinmay Kelkar 4/19) beat Bhama CC 105 all out, 23.1 overs (Swayam Garge 28; Rohit Yadav 3/30). Result: Parkophene Cricketers won by 65 runs.

Group-D: Mumbai CC (Sponsors XI): 79 all out, 22.3 overs (Shashank Kumar 22; Aditya Tewankar 4/3, Sharik Baluch 4/19) lost to Sainath SC 80 for 8 in 25.2 overs (Aryan Parte 23; Anuj Iyer 3/8, Yaseen Shaikh 2/17). Result: Sainath SC won by 2 wickets.

Group-E: Bharat CC 123 all out, 35 overs (Varun Malik 26; Umar Khan 2/14, Aagney Aadi 2/19, Nadeem Khan 2/33) lost to Young Maharashtra CC 124 for 8, 23.1 overs (Dhruv Choudhary 21; Shaunak Patil 4/21, Varun Malik 2/20). Result: Young Maharasjtra CC won by 2 wickets.

Our's Cricket Club 220 for 9, 34 overs (Pratham Salaskar 48, Shreyas Gurav 45, Varad Vale 34*; Aryan Sharma 3/18, Tanmay Modale 2/36) beat Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 62 all out, 19.1 overs (Shreyas Gurav 5/25, Shivamrut Jaiswal 2/7, Bhavesh Chauhan 2/15). Result: Our's Cricket Club won by 158 runs.

Group-F: Apollo CC 145 all out, 32.2 overs (Kesar Upadhyay 43, Varun Doshi 39; Ayan Shaikh 3/57, Khush Jain 2/20, Jash Nayak 2/23) lost to Muslim United SC 149 for 4, 33.1 overs (Shashwat Jhunjhunwala 86). Result: Muslim United SC won by 6 wickets.

Worli Sports Club 162 for 7, 35 overs (Sarvesh Shivalkar 57, Arnav Mhambrey 41; Arnav Bakshi 2/28, Parth Darange 2/40) lost to Borivali CC 163 for 7, 34.3 overs (Tanveer Chauhan 43, Atharva Dhikholkar 33; Tanmay Jagtap 2/17). Result: Borivali CC won by 3 wickets.

Group-G: MIG Cricket Club 260 for 5, 35 overs (Arjun Dani 103 (67-balls, 7x4,8x6), Aditya Balivada 83; Aryan Kumar 3/28) beat Dadar Parsee Colony SC 177 for 6, 35 overs (Tushar Singh 107 (105-balls, 14x4,2x6). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 83 Runs.

New Hind Sporting Club 189 all out, 33.5 overs (Aditya Pawar 54, Tanay Khandeshi 42; Asaduddin Choudhari 5/31) lost to Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 193 for 7, 26.4 overs (Abhigyan Kundu 107; Soham Nalawade 2/34). Result: Dr. D.Y. Patil SA won by 3 wickets.

