MCA 2nd Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Asif shines in Sind SC success; Jash shines in Hindu Gym win

Mumbai, April 14: Asif Khan’s inspiring bowling spell of 6 wickets for 14 runs paved the way for Sind Sports Club to register a facile 8-wicket win against United Cricketers in a Group-C match of the MCA 2nd Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama CC in association with Mumbai Cricket Club and played at the United Cricketers ground, Cross Maidan.

Sent in to bat, United Cricketers struggled against the disciplined bowling from Asif and were bowled out for a mere 66 runs in 22.5 overs. Asif received good support from Kuldeep Gupta who claimed 2 wickets for 11 runs. Sind SC quickly chased down the winning target making 69 runs for 2 wickets in only 8 overs. Nikhil Shahi scored an unbeaten 42 runs to steer Sind SC home.

In a Group-D match, all-rounder Jash Ganiga fine efforts of 3 wickets for 18 runs and an unbeaten 88 runs powered P.J. Hindu Gymkhana to a comfortable 4-wicket victory against Sainath Sports Club. Batting first Sainath SC were restricted to 177 all out in 32 overs.

Opener Ayush Mhatre solid century effort of 118 (91-balls,15x4,4x6) went in vain while Hindu Gymkhana bowlers Jash, Aryan Pawar 2 for 20 and Chetan Wagh 2 for 21 restricted the rival batters. In reply, Hindu Gymkhana reached 180 for 6 wickets in 32.4 overs. Jash Ganiga remained not out on 88 runs, while Atharva Bhosale scored 33 runs to secure Hindu Gymkhana’s victory.

Brief scores - Group-C: United Cricketers 66 all out, 22.5 overs (Asif Khan 6/14, Kuldeep Gupta 2/11) lost to Sind Sports Club 69 for 2, 8 overs (Nikhil Shahi 42*). Result: Sind Sports Club won by 8 wickets.

Group-D: Sainath Sports Club 177 all out, 32 overs (Ayush Mhatre 118 (91-balls, 15x4,4x6); Jash Ganiga 3/18, Aryan Pawar 2/20, Chetan Wagh 2/21 lost to P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 180 for 6, 32.4 overs (Jash Ganiga 88*, Atharva Bhosale 33; Sharikh Baluch 2/28, Abhishek Yadav 2/36). Result: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana won by 4 wickets.

John Bright 222 all out, 34.1 overs (Aayush Bidwai 54, Shubham Mestry 53; Chaitanya Bandarkar 2/26, Sujit Dalvi 2/27) beat Star Cricket Club 104 all out, 25.1 overs (Aniket Sahu 57; Vedant Ghadi 3/5, Hunar Matreja 3/9, Pruthvi Gowari 2/36). Result: John Bright Club won by 118 runs.

Group-H: K.R.P. XI 154 all out, 31.1 overs (Ravi Gupta 34; Paras Gadhvi 3/20, Tavish Shetty 2/21, Abhinav Singh 2/24, Rudra Tank 2/26) lost to Wellington Cricket Club 156 for 7, 30.1 overs (Abhinav Singh 61; Chirag Modak 3/38, Aryan Shajule 2/47). Result: Wellington Cricket Club won by 3 wickets.

Mazgaon CC 83 all out, 16 overs (Dhanraj Gurey 3/5, Lavesh Medhankar 3/12, Nishit Balla 3/30) lost to Parsee Gymkhana 84 for 1, 6.1 overs (Nutan Goel 54). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 9 wickets.