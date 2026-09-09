Mbappe Receives Red Card! Kylian Mbappe's Brother Ethan Sent Off After Elbowing Opponent In Champions League Clash | Video

Kylian Mbappe's Brother Ethan Sent Off After Elbowing Opponent | Alexaxfcb/X

Ethan Mbappe endured a dramatic Champions League match as Lille suffered a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis on Tuesday, with the 19-year-old making headlines for both his assist and a costly red card. The younger brother of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was sent off after an elbow on Betis defender Natan, following a VAR review.

Mbappe had initially enjoyed a positive evening at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. He played a key role in Lille's opening goal in the 12th minute, producing excellent work before delivering a cross for Ayase Ueda to finish. Lille then restored its lead through Alexsandro after Marc Bartra had equalised for Betis.

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Kylian Mbappe's Brother Ethan Sent Off After Elbowing Opponent

However, the match quickly turned against Lille after the break. Bartra scored his second of the night in the 49th minute before Troy Parrott completed Betis' comeback five minutes later with a composed low finish. Moments after Betis moved ahead, Mbappe was shown a red card following VAR intervention for an elbow to Natan's face.

The dismissal left Lille with an uphill battle as Betis protected its advantage and secured a memorable victory on its return to the Champions League after a 21-year absence. The Spanish side showed considerable resilience after twice falling behind and ultimately completed a stunning comeback in France.

For Mbappe, the night was a painful lesson. He had looked dangerous and energetic before his moment of indiscipline, but his dismissal came at a crucial stage and further complicated Lille's hopes of recovering. The teenager later apologised to his teammates, coaching staff and supporters, accepting responsibility for his actions.