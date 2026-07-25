'Maybe He's A Racist': Donald Trump Makes Explosive Comment About LeBron James While Speaking On GOAT Debate

Donald Trump & LeBron James | X

U.S. President Donald Trump reignited his long-running feud with NBA superstar LeBron James after calling the four-time NBA champion "maybe a racist" while weighing in on the greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) debate. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he believes Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player in NBA history, adding that he knows Jordan personally but not LeBron.

"Michael Jordan is a guy ⁠that's a friend of mine. I play golf ​with him. He's a really good guy. I think LeBron ​is... maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump," Trump said, without offering evidence to support the claim. The remarks quickly drew attention as they came amid renewed interest in LeBron's career following his latest NBA move.

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Trump and LeBron have shared a strained relationship for years, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend frequently criticising Trump over social and political issues during his presidency. Trump has also repeatedly taken aim at James in public statements and on social media, making their rivalry one of the most high-profile clashes between sports and politics in the United States.

The comments came just a day after LeBron announced he would join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year contract for his 24th NBA season. The move extends his record for the most seasons played in league history and is expected to be the final chapter of his illustrious career.

At the time of publication, neither LeBron James nor his representatives had publicly responded to Trump's latest remarks. However, the comments have already sparked widespread discussion across social media, adding another chapter to the long-running public feud between one of basketball's greatest players and the U.S. President.