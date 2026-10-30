Mayank Yadav's 143 KPH Yorker Stuns Daryl Mitchell After 20-Run Onslaught During IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match | Video

Mayank Yadav's 143 KPH Yorker Stuns Daryl Mitchell | SonySportsNetwk/X

Mayank Yadav produced a thrilling moment during the India vs New Zealand 4th T20, bringing an end to Daryl Mitchell's explosive assault with a fiery 143 kph yorker. The New Zealand batter had smashed the Indian pacer for two consecutive sixes and two boundaries before Mayank struck back with a sensational delivery to dismiss him LBW.

Mitchell started the contest in spectacular fashion, sending the first ball soaring over the boundary for a six. He followed it up with another maximum off the second delivery, putting Mayank under immediate pressure. The New Zealand batter continued his aggressive approach on the third ball, collecting four runs before striking another boundary on the fourth.

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Mayank Yadav's 143 KPH Yorker Stuns Daryl Mitchell

With 20 runs coming off the first four deliveries, Mitchell appeared to have gained complete control of the battle. However, Mayank had the perfect response ready.

The Indian speedster unleashed a thunderous 143 kph yorker on the fifth delivery, targeting Mitchell's feet and leaving the batter with little time to react. The ball crashed into his pads, and the umpire adjudged him LBW, bringing the explosive contest to an abrupt end.

What began as a dominant display of power-hitting from Mitchell turned into a statement moment for Mayank, who demonstrated his ability to bounce back under pressure. The dismissal highlighted the young pacer's raw pace and ability to produce a decisive delivery even after being taken apart in the preceding balls.