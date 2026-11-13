'Matt Henry Giving 2019 WC Flashbacks': Netizens React As NZ Star Pacer Rattles India With 3 Wickets In First Over As Virat, Rohit And Shreyas Fall For Ducks

Netizens React As NZ Star Pacer Rattles India With 3 Wickets In First Over | X

Team India suffered a disastrous start during their 334-run chase against New Zealand in the fourth ODI as Matt Henry wreaked havoc in the opening over, dismissing three of India's biggest batting stars. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer all departed for ducks, leaving the Indian dressing room stunned and sending social media into a frenzy.

Henry produced a sensational opening over, exploiting the conditions brilliantly to dismantle India's top order. The New Zealand fast bowler struck three massive blows, removing Kohli, Rohit and Iyer without allowing the hosts to settle into their run chase. Losing three key wickets in the very first over left India staring at an uphill task.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The collapse immediately reminded cricket fans of India's heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, when Henry and the Black Caps' bowling attack dismantled the Indian top order. Several netizens drew parallels between the two occasions, with the phrase 'Matt Henry giving 2019 WC flashbacks' gaining traction on social media.

Netizens React To The Batting Collapse

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several fans took to social media to express their disbelief, with many referring to the nightmare of 2019. The phrase 'Matt Henry giving 2019 WC flashbacks' emerged as fans reacted to the New Zealand pacer's extraordinary opening over.

India were chasing a daunting target of 334 runs and needed a strong start to keep themselves in contention. However, losing three of their most experienced batters without scoring left the visitors in a massive crisis and handed New Zealand complete control of the contest

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!