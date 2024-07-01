'Mat Kar Soja': Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Can't Explain In Words' Instagram Post After T20 WC 2024 Triumph

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Team India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav hilariously trolled his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal over his Instagram post after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

With the T20 World Cup win, Rohit Sharma and his boys finally ended India's 11-year ICC as well as 13-year ICC titles drought. This was also Team India's T20 World Cup win after 17 years, with their previous title victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the dynamic leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007.

Indian cricketers were ecstatic as they finally got hold of the coveted trophy and Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't left behind in sharing his excitement. Jaiswal took his Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with the trophy and captioned, "Can't explain in words.'

However, Surkyakumar Yadav, who is known for his witty comments, couldn't resist himself from trolling Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the comment section of Jaiswal's Instagram post, Suryakumar wrote, "Mat kar SOJA (Don't do, sleep)"