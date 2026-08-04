Massive Twist In Vinicius Jr Transfer Saga! Real Madrid Winger Returns To Training Despite Arsenal Buzz | Video

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Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior has returned to training with Real Madrid, providing a major boost to the Spanish giants while simultaneously casting fresh doubt over the growing speculation linking him with a sensational move to Arsenal. The 26-year-old reported back to the club's Valdebebas training complex after enjoying an extended break following Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign, completing medical assessments before taking part in his first preseason session.

Vinicius' arrival comes at a time when his future has become one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Arsenal amid uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at Real Madrid. However, his return to training suggests that, for now, his immediate focus remains on preparing for the upcoming campaign with Los Blancos.

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Reports indicate that Real Madrid are continuing negotiations with Vinicius over a new long-term contract, with the club determined to secure the services of one of their biggest stars despite mounting transfer interest.

Arsenal's reported interest has fueled excitement among supporters, with manager Mikel Arteta believed to be keen on strengthening his attacking options. While the North London club have been linked with an ambitious move, there has been no indication that a transfer is imminent, and Vinicius' representatives have previously dismissed speculation surrounding his future.

For now, Vinicius' return to preseason training serves as a timely reminder that he remains a Real Madrid player. With the new season approaching and contract negotiations expected to continue in the coming weeks, the Brazilian's future will remain under close scrutiny, but his current priority appears to be helping Madrid prepare for another campaign rather than entertaining transfer speculation.